REFILE-Questions arise about banks' role in FIFA bribery case

By Douwe Miedema and Karen Freifeld
WASHINGTON May 27 A raft of banks could face
tough questions in the sweeping U.S. crackdown on alleged
corruption in global soccer as prosecutors review how much they
knew about millions of dollars in bribes flowing through the
U.S. banking system to accounts around the world.
More than a dozen banks are named in the U.S. Department of
Justice's indictment of nine officials at FIFA, the game's
powerful governing body, and five sports media and promotion
executives, over charges involving more than $150 million in
bribes.
"Part of our investigation will look at the conduct of the
financial institutions to see whether they were cognizant of the
fact they were helping launder these bribe payments," Kelly T.
Currie, acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New
York, said at a news conference.
"It's too early to say if there is any problematic behavior,
but it will be part of our investigation," he said.
On Wednesday, seven of the officials were arrested in an
expensive hotel in Zurich, and are facing extradition for their
role in the alleged 24-year bribery scheme. Switzerland is
conducting a separate probe into FIFA.
"The defendants ... relied heavily on the United States
financial system in connection with their activities," the
indictment said.
None of the banks named, including JPMorgan Chase,
Citigroup, Bank of America, Barclays,
HSBC, and Republic Bank, were accused of any
wrongdoing. JPMorgan, Bank of America, Barclays and HSBC
declined to comment. Republic did not respond to requests for
comment. Citi said it had been cooperating with the Department
of Justice in the investigation.
Another bank, Delta National Bank & Trust Co, was used by
José Hawilla's sports marketing company, the Traffic Group. The
company paid millions from its account at Delta in Miami to a
FIFA member organization, according to the indictment of
Hawilla, one of the individuals who pleaded guilty to the U.S.
charges.
Hawilla obfuscated his payments using intermediaries such as
banks, financial advisors and currency dealers, according to the
indictment.
Linda Chapman, who is in charge of compliance at New
York-based Delta, did not have an immediate comment.
RED FLAGS
Eric Lewis, a partner at Washington-based law firm Lewis
Baach PLLC, said that the high profile of FIFA, and the
protracted timespan over which the alleged bribery scheme took
place should have raised red flags for the banks.
"The officials at FIFA are likely to be what are
termed politically exposed persons, and at least at some point
should have been on the radar screen of the banks," said Lewis,
an expert in money laundering and racketeering cases.
U.S. banks are required to file reports to the Financial
Crimes Enforcement Network when they see suspicious activities,
and most other countries have similar requirements.
Banks are required to make checks to ensure clients aren't
using their accounts for criminal activities. They are
responsible for knowing their customers and having an idea of
the source of their funds and the legitimacy of their
activities, according to former FBI agent Dennis Lormel.
"The most telling thing is whether the banks were complicit
with wittingly laundering money for some of these officials,"
said Lormel, chapter chair of the Association of Certified
Anti-Money Laundering Specialists in Washington, D.C. "More
likely, you're going to find the banks were unwitting
participants."
