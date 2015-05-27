Budweiser says it is closely monitoring FIFA situation

BRIEF-Community Bank System Q4 earnings $0.59 per share
* Community Bank System reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
NEW YORK May 27 Anheuser-Busch InBev, whose Budweiser brand is a sponsor of the 2018 World Cup, said Wednesday that it is closely monitoring developments at FIFA after seven of the most powerful figures in global soccer were arrested in Switzerland, and authorities announced a criminal investigation into the awarding of the next two World Cups.
"We expect all of our partners to maintain strong ethical standards and operate with transparency," the company said in a statement.
(Reporting by Anjali Athavaley; Editing by Alden Bentley)
* Community Bank System reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Forbes commences voluntary chapter 11; files prepackaged reorganization plan
* Kamada announces positive scientific advice response from the European Medicines Agency focused on Alpha-1 antitrypsin IV for treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease