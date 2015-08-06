EXCLUSIVE-FIFA approaches former IOC official Carrard for reform role

UPDATE 2-China's Alibaba becomes major sponsor of Olympics
* Sponsors bring in $1 billion for IOC per quadrennium (Updates with details, quotes, background)
ZURICH Aug 6 Former International Olympic Committee (IOC) director general Francois Carrard has been approached by global soccer body FIFA to head its Reform Task Force, the Swiss lawyer told Reuters on Thursday.
"I have been approached and I will make a decision next week," said Carrard, who was IOC director general from 1989 to 2003.
FIFA, which has been engulfed by a corruption scandal, announced last month the creation of a new task force which will be made up of ten members nominated by the body's regional confederations and which will be headed by a person from outside of the sport.
FIFA has been in a crisis since May, when nine soccer officials and five marketing executives were charged by the U.S. Justice Department in an indictment that outlined massive corruption, including bribes and kickbacks of more than $150 million over 24 years.
In the wake of the scandal, FIFA President Sepp Blatter has said he will stand down next February. (Reporting By Simon Evans; Editing by Martin Howell)
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 19 China's Alibaba is not interested in acquisitions this year as it is in partnerships, Alibaba Executive Chairman Jack Ma said on Thursday.
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 19 Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba has become a major sponsor of the Olympics after signing a deal with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) that runs until 2028, the two parties said on Thursday