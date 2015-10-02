Coca-Cola calls on FIFA's Sepp Blatter to resign immediately

BRIEF-Valero Energy Partners raises quarterly cash distribution by 5.6 pct
* Valero Energy Partners LP increases quarterly cash distribution by 5.6 percent
NEW YORK Oct 2 The Coca-Cola Co called on Friday for FIFA's President Sepp Blatter to step down immediately following Swiss authorities saying they were opening a criminal investigation into the head of the world soccer body.
"Every day that passes, the image and reputation of FIFA continues to tarnish," said the company in a statement. "FIFA needs comprehensive and urgent reform, and that can only be accomplished through a truly independent approach." (Reporting by Simon Evans in Miami and Mica Rosenberg in New York; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
TORONTO, Jan 20 Canada's benchmark stock index rose to a two-week high on Friday, led by financial and resource stocks as commodity prices rose, with investors brushing off a more uncertain outlook for NAFTA after the inauguration of Donald Trump as U.S. president.
* Bristol-Myers Squibb and Ono Pharmaceutical Company enter settlement and license agreement with merck to resolve PD-1 antibody patent litigation