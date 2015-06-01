DirecTV monitors probe of affiliate in FIFA scandal to decide if needs to take action

| June 1
June 1 Satellite TV company DirecTV said
it is monitoring the U.S. Department of Justice investigation
into corruption in world soccer to determine what actions might
be necessary in relation to an affiliate at the center of the
graft allegations.
U.S. prosecutors have accused Torneos y Competencias S.A, in
which DirecTV has a stake, of participating in schemes to secure
television rights to football games through bribery.
While stressing that it had a minority stake and had no
management control of Torneos, DirectTV said in a statement: "We
expect all businesses in which we have ownership interests to
comply with established laws and regulations. We are following
this matter closely to determine what, if any, actions will be
appropriate."
The indictment in the case against Alejandro Burzaco, the
head of Torneos y Competencias, said the Argentina-headquartered
company formed a joint venture called Datisa with two other
companies which agreed to pay bribes of $110 million to football
officials for TV rights to games in the Copa America, the main
South American football tournament.
The DOJ alleges that bribes paid by Datisa were channeled
through a Swiss bank account of a Torneos affiliate.
DirecTV, which is being bought by AT&T Inc for almost
$50 billion, declined to say what, if anything, it knew about
the details of the TV rights deals negotiated by Torneos.
DirecTV also declined to say how large its stake in Torneos
is.
Bruce Churchill, head of DirecTV Latin America, told
investors in a call in 2008 that DirecTV owned 30 percent and
described the company as a "strategic partner." Torneos appears
in a list of "subsidiaries" in DirecTV's most recent annual
report.
The DOJ declined to comment.
Torneos y Competencias S.A. did not respond to a request for
comment.
(Reporting by Tom Bergin in London; Additional reporting by
Richard Lough in Buenos Aires; Editing by Martin Howell)