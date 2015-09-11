UPDATE 1-Israel's Bank Hapoalim says cooperating with U.S. FIFA corruption probe

* Hapoalim says U.S. probe looking into suspects' bank
accounts
* U.S. probe has indicted at least 14 people
JERUSALEM, Sept 11 Israel's Bank Hapoalim
said it is cooperating with a probe by U.S.
authorities into alleged corruption involving officials from
world soccer's governing body, FIFA.
A U.S. investigation has indicted at least 14 people,
including former FIFA officials, on charges of money laundering
and racketeering, and Hapoalim said the probe was looking into
accounts held by some of the suspects with the bank.
"Within the framework of cooperation by the bank with the
investigation in this matter, it has come to the bank's
attention that the American authorities are investigating the
involvement of various banks, among them, the Bank Hapoalim
Group," it said in a statement.
In addition to the U.S. probe, Swiss authorities are looking
into cases related to the 2018 and 2022 World Cup bidding
process.
FIFA's independent ethics committee is probing "many" cases
of suspected corruption and expects to issue life bans for all
but minor offences, a source familiar with the matter has said.
