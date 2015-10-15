Julius Baer says reports on its FIFA involvement are wrong

ZURICH Oct 15 Swiss private bank Julius Baer said on Thursday media reports about its involvement with world soccer body FIFA were incorrect.

It was responding to an advance summary of a report on Wednesday by the Handelszeitung paper.

"This preliminary information, which contains wrong statements, was partially corrected by Handelszeitung for today's print edition," the bank said in a statement.

"However, the newspaper did not send the corrected version to the media, which has resulted in today's wrong reports in several newspapers," it said, adding it would use "all available means to defend its interests against the damaging statements that are without any foundation".

It did not specify which parts of the Handelszeitung story it was disputing. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Jason Neely and Keith Weir)