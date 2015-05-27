Nike says cooperating with authorities on FIFA allegations

BRIEF-Forbes Energy says commences voluntary chapter 11
* Forbes commences voluntary chapter 11; files prepackaged reorganization plan
NEW YORK May 27 Nike Inc on Wednesday said that it was cooperating with authorities on alleged bribery and corruption at soccer's governing body FIFA.
U.S. authorities said nine soccer officials and five sports media and promotions executives faced corruption charges involving more than $150 million in bribes. Swiss police arrested seven FIFA officials who are now awaiting extradition to the United States.
The indictment mentions an unnmamed sports company that appears to be Nike.
"Like fans everywhere we care passionately about the game and are concerned by the very serious allegations," the company said in a statement. "Nike believes in ethical and fair play in both business and sport and strongly opposes any form of manipulation or bribery. We have been cooperating, and will continue to cooperate, with the authorities." (Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
* Kamada announces positive scientific advice response from the European Medicines Agency focused on Alpha-1 antitrypsin IV for treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease
* Biotest to sell US therapy business to ADMA Biologics, Inc. receiving approximately 50% of the shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc