FIFA's Infantino: Russia gave pledge that crisis will not affect World Cup

Olympics-Seven sports to challenge cut from UK's Olympic funding
Jan 17 Seven sports, including badminton, are looking to challenge UK Sport's decision to stop funding their programmes for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.
MOSCOW, April 19 FIFA President Gianni Infantino said on Tuesday he had received assurances from the Russian government that the economic crisis convulsing Russia will not affect preparations for the 2018 soccer World Cup.
Infantino, visiting Moscow, said he thought the tournament would help boost the Russian economy. He also used the opportunity to once again dismiss any suggestion of wrongdoing arising from his name being mentioned in the Panama Papers leaks and media reports about a contract he signed several years ago. (Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Writing by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Jason Bush)
Jan 15 Lindsey Vonn said she was just happy to be competing again after finishing 13th in her comeback race, a re-scheduled women's World Cup downhill in the Austrian resort of Altenmarkt-Zauchensee, on Sunday
Jan 14 Lindsey Vonn, the four times World Cup overall champion, had her race return held up by bad weather at the Austrian resort of Altenmarkt on Saturday with training cancelled and a downhill postponed to Sunday.