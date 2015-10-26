Soccer-Sheikh Salman joins FIFA presidential race

Oct 26 The president of the Asian Football Confederation, Sheikh Salman Bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa, has put his name forward as a candidate in FIFA's presidential election, the AFC said in a statement on Monday.

The Bahraini, who is closely allied with Kuwaiti Sheikh Ahmad Al-Fahad Al-Sabah, one of the most powerful figures in the Olympic movement, canvassed opinion from Asian football associations last week before making his decision.