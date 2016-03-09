French soccer body's offices searched, documents seized in Blatter investigation

ZURICH, March 9 Authorities searched the offices of France's soccer federation and seized documents in support of a Swiss investigation into former FIFA President Sepp Blatter, Switzerland's Office of the Attorney General (OAG) said on Wednesday.

"Documents were seized in connection with the suspected payment of 2 million Swiss francs ($2 million) that is inter alia the subject of the proceedings," the OAG said in a statement, adding that the search was a response to a Swiss request for mutual legal assistance.

Swiss prosecutors said in September they had opened a criminal investigation into Blatter on suspicion of criminal mismanagement and misappropriation of funds.

Blatter said at the time there was nothing untoward about the payment at the centre of fresh corruption allegations and has dismissed the allegations against him.

($1 = 0.9976 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Joshua Franklin)