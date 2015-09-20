KPMG reviews Swiss auditing unit over FIFA - newspaper

ZURICH, Sept 20 Auditing firm KPMG has launched
an internal review of its Swiss business over audits of world
soccer body FIFA's financial record keeping, according to a
Swiss newspaper.
KPMG Switzerland spokesman Andreas Hammer told
SonntagsZeitung that services the Swiss unit performed for FIFA
were being reviewed, as agreed with its parent company, KPMG
International.
The U.S. Department of Justice and the Swiss Attorney
General's Office are investigating alleged corruption within
FIFA after the indictment of 14 senior soccer officials and
sports marketing executives in May.
Last week, FIFA put Jerome Valcke, its second-ranking
official, on leave after an ex-footballer raised allegations he
was involved in a plan to resell 2014 World Cup tickets for a
lucrative profit.
Since 1999, KPMG Switzerland has been responsible for
auditing FIFA's financial reports, SonntagsZeitung reported.
Should it discover irregularities during such a review, an
auditor is bound by law to report them.
Hammer declined to comment on the allegations against FIFA
officials by the U.S. Department of Justice, the newspaper said,
but contended those charges were primarily focused on activities
that had "no direct effect on the statutory financial reports of
FIFA."
Hammer didn't return a phone call and email from Reuters on
Sunday.
(Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Mark Potter)