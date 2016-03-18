Wanda Group becomes FIFA's first Chinese partner company

ZURICH, March 18 FIFA has signed a partnership with Wanda Group, world soccer's governing body said on Friday.

As the first Chinese company to sign up as a FIFA partner, Wanda Group will get the highest sponsorship rights, including rights to all FIFA competitions and corporate activities up to and including the 2030 FIFA World Cup, it said.

Chinese conglomerate Dalian Wanda Group, owned by China's richest man Wang Jianlin, is the holding company of Dalian Wanda Commercial Properties Co Ltd .

"I believe that the relationship with Wanda will support us to continue the ongoing development and growth of the game in China and all over the world," FIFA President Gianni Infantino said.

