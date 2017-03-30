FIFA grants 2018 World Cup broadcasting rights in Sub-Saharan Africa

BRIEF-Glencore says Glencore Agriculture made informal approach to Bunge for possible business combination
* Glencore agriculture has made informal approach to bunge limited regarding possible consensual business combination
ZURICH, March 30 Soccer governing body FIFA on Thursday said it had awarded media right to five broadcasting groups in Sub-Saharan Africa for the 2018 World Cup and other soccer events taking place in 2017 and 2018.
Zurich-based FIFA said it had granted World Cup rights to the following groups:
* Econet Media, by way of free-to-air and pay-TV transmission for all of sub-Saharan Africa except South Africa
* Supersport, by way of pay-TV transmission throughout the region
* SABC, by way of free-to-air transmission in South Africa
* StarTimes, by way of pay-TV transmission throughout the region, except in South Africa
* CANAL+, by way of pay-TV transmission throughout the region, except in South Africa and Nigeria
Econet Media, Supersport, SABC and StarTimes were granted further media rights for other 2017-2018 events. (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi, editing by John Revill)
* Glencore makes takeover approach to Bunge - CNBC, citing DJ Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Greek stocks drop as debt deal hopes dashed (Adds details, closing prices)