German soccer rights sold for 4.64 billion euros

BRIEF-New York Times says there will be budget cuts this year
* Says business side will provide additional $5 million so we can produce even more coverage of incoming trump administration
FRANKFURT, June 9 Germany's soccer league sold national media rights for the next four seasons of the first and second Bundesliga for a total of 4.64 billion euros ($5.26 billion), with Sky awarded the lion's share of live television rights.
The sum for the four seasons beginning 2017/18 represented an 85 percent increase on the proceeds for the preceding four seasons, the German soccer league told a news conference on Thursday. ($1 = 0.8818 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)
* Says business side will provide additional $5 million so we can produce even more coverage of incoming trump administration
* Sterling up after UK PM pledges Parliament vote on Brexit deal
* Cardtronics and Walgreens extend and expand atm relationship Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: