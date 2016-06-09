German soccer rights sold for 4.64 billion euros

FRANKFURT, June 9 Germany's soccer league sold national media rights for the next four seasons of the first and second Bundesliga for a total of 4.64 billion euros ($5.26 billion), with Sky awarded the lion's share of live television rights.

The sum for the four seasons beginning 2017/18 represented an 85 percent increase on the proceeds for the preceding four seasons, the German soccer league told a news conference on Thursday. ($1 = 0.8818 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)