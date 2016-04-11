Germany approves no-single buyer model for Bundesliga rights auction

German stocks - Factors to watch on January 18
The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.4 percent higher on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0736 GMT.
FRANKFURT, April 11 Germany's federal cartel office said on Monday it had approved plans to stop any single buyer from winning in an auction all live rights to show top-flight soccer league matches from season 2017/18.
The watchdog said in a statement that it would be sufficient if broadcasting rights for between 30 and 102 attractive Bundesliga matches out of a total of 306 were awarded to an alternative buyer.
This would mean that Sky Deutschland, part of Rupert Murdoch's Sky, which grabbed virtually all live rights in the last auction, would lose some of the rights in the upcoming seasons. (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.4 percent higher on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0736 GMT.
FRANKFURT, Jan 18 German media group Bertelsmann may raise its stake in book publisher Penguin Random House, its joint venture with Britain's Pearson, it said on Wednesday after Pearson said it intended to issue an exit note.
LONDON, Jan 18 Britain's competition watchdog said on Wednesday that Mastercard's proposals might be acceptable in addressing its concerns over the acquisition of payments processing company Vocalink.