UPDATE 1-Sky wins lion's share of Bundesliga live TV rights

* Sky wins six of eight live TV packages

* Total proceeds of 4.64 bln euros so far for 2017-2021

* Eurosport wins some live TV rights for first time (Releads with results)

FRANKFURT, June 9 Germany's soccer league sold national media rights for the next four seasons for a total of 4.64 billion euros ($5.26 billion), with Sky taking the lion's share of live games in a deal covering the top two divisions.

The total for the four seasons from 2017/18 represented an 85 percent increase on the previous four years, Christian Seifert, chief executive of the German soccer league, told a news conference on Thursday.

"I am happy with the sum," said Seifert, adding that the figure was likely to exceed 1.5 billion euros in the final season once international rights and proceeds from two as yet unsold packages were included.

Sky will pay an average of 876 million euros per season, an increase of 32 percent on what it pays currently for all the live TV rights. In the current auction, no single party was allowed a live TV monopoly.

Eurosport won live national TV rights for the first time, securing a package of Friday games. Public-service broadcaster ZDF also won some live rights.

Germany is Europe's second-richest soccer league after the English Premier League, which secured a record 5.14 billion pounds ($7.47 billion) for domestic rights for the three years from 2016-2019 from Sky and BT.

Close to half of Germany's population of 81 million watches the Bundesliga on television, with many viewing highlights packages on free-to-air TV. Sky Deutschland has 4.5 million subscribers in Germany and Austria.

With the ability to show content on multiple platforms increasingly important -- including to Sky -- TV, Internet and mobile rights were auctioned together this time. ($1 = 0.8773 euros) ($1 = 0.6881 pounds) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde and Georgina Prodhan, editing by Keith Weir)