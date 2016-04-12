Germany's DFL aims for 1.1-1.5 bln eur/yr from TV soccer rights

BRIEF-Big 5 Sporting Goods Q4 same store sales rose 3.1 pct
* Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation announces fiscal 2016 fourth quarter and full year sales results and updates earnings guidance
FRANKFURT, April 12 Germany's football league aims to bring in 1.1 to 1.5 billion euros ($1.3 to $1.7 billion) per season from television soccer rights from 2017, it said on Tuesday - as much as twice what it got for the last four seasons.
"If we land in this corridor we should remain in the top three in Europe," DFL Chief Executive Christian Seifert told a news conference announcing the start of the auction for the rights to broadcast games in the first and second divisions of Bundesliga in the 2017/18 to 2020/21 seasons.
($1 = 0.8756 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
* Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation announces fiscal 2016 fourth quarter and full year sales results and updates earnings guidance
DETROIT, Jan 17 No. 3 U.S. railroad CSX Corp on Tuesday reported a slight drop in quarterly net income as higher costs offset increased revenue.
Jan 17 The California Department of Conservation's Division of Oil, Gas and Geothermal Resources said on Tuesday it would conduct two public meetings on pressure limits for Southern California Gas' Aliso Canyon natural gas storage facility.