UPDATE 2-German league aims to double proceeds from sale of TV soccer rights

* DFL aims for 1.1-1.5 bln euros per season from 2017

* No single buyer can acquire all top league live TV rights

* DFL says "decent number" of parties interested in bidding (Adds details on auction process)

By Georgina Prodhan

FRANKFURT, April 12 Germany's soccer league aims to double its proceeds from the sale of Bundesliga television soccer rights for the next four seasons to help clubs hold their own with international rivals, it said on Tuesday.

The DFL is aiming to rake in 1.1-1.5 billion euros ($1.3-$1.7 billion) per season from 2017/18 until 2021/22, it said at the launch of the German rights auction - compared with an average of 748 million euros for the previous four years.

"Professional football needs a lot of money, and it will need more in future. The rights sale proceeds are one building block that we cannot afford to forego," DFL Chief Executive Christian Seifert told a news conference.

The auction will this time include a rule that no single buyer can acquire all media rights for live games of the top Bundesliga league, as Rupert Murdoch's Sky did last time at a cost of 2.5 billion euros.

TV, Internet and mobile rights will no longer be auctioned separately but if any single party wins all the live rights for the first division Bundesliga games, a bundle of web and mobile rights will be clawed back to be auctioned to another party.

"That is likely to lead to more interested parties for the rights and so could fuel price inflation, which would be unhelpful for Sky Deutschland," wrote media analysts at Liberum bank, reiterating their "sell" recommendation on Sky stock.

Apart from Sky, Britain's Perform Group, German free-to-air broadcasters ProSiebenSat.1 and RTL , Discovery's Eurosport and Constantin Media's Sport1 are seen as potential bidders.

Seifert said there was a "very decent number" of parties who had expressed interested in taking part in the auction. He declined to comment on names.

The ability to show content on multiple platforms is increasingly important, including to Sky, which offers subscribers shows on mobile, tablet or laptop via its Sky Go service.

Sky or another provider could still offer everything by sublicensing any rights it did not win itself, provided that the winner also offered those games, avoiding a monopoly.

The DFL aims to conclude the auction in early June.

Close to half of Germany's population of 81 million watches the Bundesliga on television, with many viewing highlights packages on free-to-air TV. Sky Deutschland has 4.5 million subscribers in Germany and Austria.

Bundesliga soccer revenues are the second-highest in Europe but far behind those of England's Premier League.

Sky, under pressure from rival BT, agreed in February to pay a record 4.2 billion pounds ($6 billion) to secure the best Premier League matches from 2016 to 2019. The two companies will shell out a combined 5.14 billion pounds over three years.

($1 = 0.8756 euros)

($1 = 0.6986 pounds) (Editing by Maria Sheahan and Mark Potter)