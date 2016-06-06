RPT-As Inter deal nears, Chinese retail giant Suning eyes soccer empire

(Repeats story first published on Sunday; no change to text)
* China's Suning set to buy major stake in Inter Milan
* Retailer Suning wants to set up global sports "ecosystem"
* China, under President Xi, making broader soccer push
By Adam Jourdan
SHANGHAI, June 5 Chinese retail giant Suning
Commerce Group Co Ltd, set to tie up a deal for
Italian soccer club Inter Milan, is already eyeing bigger
ambitions: controlling a global sports empire stretching from
soccer clubs to online broadcasting.
Suning and Inter Milan are due to make an announcement in
the eastern Chinese city of Nanjing on Monday, widely expected
to confirm that Suning will buy a majority stake in the Italian
soccer club.
Amid a wider push by China to increase its standing in the
game, Suning's deal for the 2010 European champions is just the
start.
The Chinese electronics retailer is seeking deals to help
create a global sporting "ecosystem", according to a Suning
Sports Group document seen by Reuters.
This network would include club ownership, sports media
rights, player agencies, training institutions, broadcast
platforms, content production and sports-related e-commerce, the
document shows.
"Suning Sports aims, through strategic expansion and
acquisitions, to establish a sporting ecosystem along the whole
supply chain," it said in a roughly 20-page presentation
outlining its ambitions for the sports business.
A majority stake in Inter Milan would be a big step towards
this. It would be a watershed moment for China's investment in
the game, making Suning the first mainland Chinese business to
control a major European soccer power.
Suning will also look to become a leader globally in sports
media and online, including "creating high-quality sports
content" and "establishing a professional broadcast platform",
it said in the presentation.
Suning declined to comment.
NATIONAL CHAMPION
Suning, which has annual revenues topping $20 billion,
already has some blocks in place: it owns local club Jiangsu
Suning and has splashed millions of dollars on players such as
Brazil's Alex Teixeira and former Chelsea midfielder Ramires.
It also has ties with Spanish champions FC Barcelona,
England's Liverpool FC and a stake in Chinese online content
platform PPTV, with sporting content including the Chinese Super
League as well as Euro 2016 starting later this month.
The drive tallies with Chinese President Xi Jinping's own
goals, which includes ambitious plan to create a domestic sports
industry worth $850 billion by 2025. Xi is a keen soccer fan and
wants China to one day host, and win, the World Cup.
"Suning is definitely now seen as a bit of a national
champion, on par with the likes of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd
and Dalian Wanda," said Mark Dreyer, Beijing-based
founder of sports information website China Sports Insider.
"I wouldn't be surprised to see more investments into the
game from Suning in the near future, as it looks to piece
together assets in various key areas of the business."
Chinese investors already have minority stakes in England's
Manchester City, Spain's Atletico Madrid and New York City FC,
while smaller Spanish club Espanyol and England's Aston Villa
are Chinese-owned. Inter's city rival AC Milan is also in talks
to sell a majority stake to a group of Chinese investors.
Reuters reported last week that Suning's deal for Inter was
imminent and that the firm was amongst the front-runners to buy
UK-based Stellar Group, one of the world's leading soccer
agencies.
Inter is currently controlled by Indonesian tycoon Erick
Thohir with former owner Massimo Moratti owning just under 30
percent. Italian media have reported Suning will buy 70 percent
of the club, valuing it at 750 million euros ($853 million).
($1 = 0.8795 euros)
