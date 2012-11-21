CORRECTED-Soccer-Europa League match in Israel postponed over safety fears

(makes clear Hapoel Tel Aviv are also in the competition)

BERNE Nov 21 Athletic Bilbao's Europa League match away to Hapoel Kiryat Shmona in Israel on Thursday has been postponed for security reasons, UEFA said on Wednesday.

"The UEFA emergency panel met today and decided to postpone the match... due to the tense security situation in the region," said European soccer's governing body in a statement.

"A decision concerning the rescheduling of the match will be made by the end of the week."

A bomb exploded on a bus in central Tel Aviv on Wednesday, wounding at least 10 people in what Israel's government said was a terrorist attack that could complicate efforts to secure a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

The bombing happened on the eighth day of an Israeli offensive against the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip.

Kiryat Shmona and Hapoel Tel Aviv are the only Israeli clubs still in European competition this season.

Israel is scheduled to stage the European under-21 championship in June next year. (Reporting by Brian Homewood; editing by Ken Ferris)