Soccer-Venlo sign Japan Olympic striker Otsu

TOKYO, Sept. 1 Japanese striker Yuki Otsu joined
Dutch side VVV-Venlo from Germany's Borussia Moenchengladbach on
Friday for an undisclosed fee.
Otsu, who played for Japan in the London Olympics, moved to
Moenchengladbach last summer but failed to make an impact at the
Bundesliga club.
"Borussia would like to wish him (Otsu) all the best for his
future career at VVV Venlo," Moenchengladbach said in a
statement on the club website (www.borussia.de).
Otsu, 22, only made four appearances for the German side in
all competitions last season.
But the striker caught the eye with three goals at last
month's Olympics, helping Japan reach the semi-finals for the
first time in 44 years.
The deal comes a day after Otsu's Olympic captain Maya
Yoshida left Venlo for English Premier League side Southampton.
Meanwhile, Japan national captain Makoto Hasebe has failed
in his bid to engineer a move away from Germany's Wolfsburg and
will be staying with the Bundesliga side.
