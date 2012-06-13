Soccer-Park ready to do military service, boosts Olympic chances

June 13 Arsenal striker Park Chu-young has
boosted his chances of representing South Korea in the London
Olympic Games after pledging to do military service, local media
said on Wednesday.
Park recently obtained a 10-year residence permit from
Monaco and delayed his mandatory military service in Korea.
The decision triggered a backlash, prompting the Korean
Football Association to leave him out of the national squad for
the 2014 World Cup qualifiers this month.
However, the 26-year-old player seemed back in favour again
after agreeing to do military service even though he did not
elaborate on when he would report for service.
"I am sorry," Park was quoted as saying by Yonhap news
agency. "As one of the (Korean) people, I will do my sacred
military service no matter what."
Head coach Hong Myung-bo too sounded positive about Park's
chances of being one of Korea's over-age players for the London
Olympics.
"I had a heart-to-heart talk with Park Chu-young after an
evaluation match with Syria on June 7," Hong told reporters,
adding he was ready to "work with (Park) through difficulties."
(Writing by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; Editing by Greg
Stutchbury)