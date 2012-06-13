Soccer-Park ready to do military service, boosts Olympic chances

June 13 Arsenal striker Park Chu-young has boosted his chances of representing South Korea in the London Olympic Games after pledging to do military service, local media said on Wednesday.

Park recently obtained a 10-year residence permit from Monaco and delayed his mandatory military service in Korea.

The decision triggered a backlash, prompting the Korean Football Association to leave him out of the national squad for the 2014 World Cup qualifiers this month.

However, the 26-year-old player seemed back in favour again after agreeing to do military service even though he did not elaborate on when he would report for service.

"I am sorry," Park was quoted as saying by Yonhap news agency. "As one of the (Korean) people, I will do my sacred military service no matter what."

Head coach Hong Myung-bo too sounded positive about Park's chances of being one of Korea's over-age players for the London Olympics.

"I had a heart-to-heart talk with Park Chu-young after an evaluation match with Syria on June 7," Hong told reporters, adding he was ready to "work with (Park) through difficulties." (Writing by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)