REFILE-Soccer-Banned Kuwait steps down as host of 2015 Gulf Cup

UPDATE 2-China's Alibaba becomes major sponsor of Olympics
* Sponsors bring in $1 billion for IOC per quadrennium (Updates with details, quotes, background)
(Corrects final para to show Qatar beat Saui Arabia)
KUWAIT Oct 19 Kuwait has stepped down as host of December's Gulf Cup of Nations, its cabinet said on Monday, following FIFA's decision last week to suspend the country's football association.
FIFA said the ban was handed down because of government interference in the running of the KFA.
Kuwait were also banned twice for government interference in 2007 and 2008 but the latest suspension could have ramifications for the February election that will decide the new president of world soccer's governing body.
The emirate is home to influential sports power broker Sheikh Ahmad Al-Fahad Al-Sabah.
He is a former oil minister, honorary president of the KFA, a FIFA executive committee member and president of the Association of National Olympic Committees.
Sheikh Ahmad carries significant sway in the 47-member Asian Football Confederation.
Qatar beat hosts Saudi Arabia 2-1 to win last year's Gulf Cup. (Writing by Yara Bayoumy; Editing by Tony Jimenez/Martyn Herman)
* Sponsors bring in $1 billion for IOC per quadrennium (Updates with details, quotes, background)
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 19 China's Alibaba is not interested in acquisitions this year as it is in partnerships, Alibaba Executive Chairman Jack Ma said on Thursday.
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 19 Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba has become a major sponsor of the Olympics after signing a deal with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) that runs until 2028, the two parties said on Thursday