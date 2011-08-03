Soccer-Venezuela courts controversy with sports law

| CARACAS
CARACAS Aug 2 Venezuela is on collision course
with world soccer governing body FIFA and the International
Olympic Commission after its parliament approved a controversial
sports law that threatens the autonomy of its sports
federations.
The bill passed by the national assembly on Tuesday would
allow the country's athletes to vote for officials in their
federations, while setting up a "sports justice commission" that
could undermine the Venezuelan Football Federation (FVF).
The law, which still needs President Hugo Chavez's approval,
would also establish a sports development fund that would slap a
one-percent tax on companies that post annual profits exceeding
1.5 million Venezuelan Bolivars ($350,000).
"The law could become a new and heavy burden on Venezuelan
firms by establishing an obligatory contribution," the country's
biggest industrial union Conindustria said in a statement.
The legislation has rankled Venezuelan firms which are
already subject to paying compulsory taxes to a number of local
bodies, including a national anti-drugs association.
Chavez's government has invested huge sums in sport and many
leading sportspeople like Formula One driver Pastor Maldonado
enjoy support from state firms.
"The law could be considered a direct interference by the
government in affairs that are exclusive to the FVF," FIFA
warned in a statement last week.
Venezuela's sports minister Hector Rodriguez has further
fanned the flames, dismissing the statement as "lies".
"There were some big lies saying we would be disaffiliated
from international events. Today we can see that all those lies
fell under their own weight," he said.
Venezuela has previously been threatened with suspension by
FIFA when a civil court interfered in elections for the FVF
chairman in 2005.
The world governing body suspended Belize from international
soccer in June over government interference in the national
federation but lifted the ban provisionally less than a month
later to allow the team to play a World Cup qualifier.
($1=4.3 Venezuelan Bolivars)