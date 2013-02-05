版本:
Soccer-Singapore police says helping European bodies over fixing

SINGAPORE Feb 5 Singapore's police on Tuesday said it was helping its European counterparts investigate a syndicate accused of fixing the outcome of hundreds of soccer matches.

"The authorities in Singapore are assisting the European authorities in their investigations into an international match-fixing syndicate that purportedly involves Singaporeans," the Southeast Asian city-state's police said in a statement.

"Singapore takes a strong stance against match-fixing and is committed to working with international enforcement agencies to bring down transnational criminal syndicates, including those that involve the acts of Singaporeans overseas, and protect the integrity of the sport," the police added. (Reporting by John O'Callaghan, Kevin Lim and Paul Carsten, editing by Mark Meadows)
