Soccer-Peralta warms up for Olympics with hat-trick in Liga MX

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
MEXICO CITY, July 24 Mexico striker Oribe Peralta, who helped his country win their first Olympic soccer gold medal in London four years ago, warmed up for the Rio Games with a hat-trick in the Mexican league at the weekend.
Peralta, who scored both goals in the 2-1 win over Brazil in the 2012 final for a tally of four in the Olympic tournament, struck three times in America's 3-1 win over Toluca.
America joined Liga MX champions Pachuca on six points at the top of the Apertura championship standings after two matches.
The 32-year-old Peralta, who will now join up with Mexico's under-23 squad this week, is again one of their permitted three over-age players for the Aug. 5-21 tournament.
Mexico are in Group C with Germany, South Korea and Fiji.
They host Argentina, gold medal winners in 2004 and 2008, in a warm-up in Puebla on Thursday. (Reporting by Carlos Calvo; Writing by Rex Gowar, editing by Pritha Sarkar)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.