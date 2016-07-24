Soccer-Peralta warms up for Olympics with hat-trick in Liga MX

MEXICO CITY, July 24 Mexico striker Oribe Peralta, who helped his country win their first Olympic soccer gold medal in London four years ago, warmed up for the Rio Games with a hat-trick in the Mexican league at the weekend.

Peralta, who scored both goals in the 2-1 win over Brazil in the 2012 final for a tally of four in the Olympic tournament, struck three times in America's 3-1 win over Toluca.

America joined Liga MX champions Pachuca on six points at the top of the Apertura championship standings after two matches.

The 32-year-old Peralta, who will now join up with Mexico's under-23 squad this week, is again one of their permitted three over-age players for the Aug. 5-21 tournament.

Mexico are in Group C with Germany, South Korea and Fiji.

They host Argentina, gold medal winners in 2004 and 2008, in a warm-up in Puebla on Thursday. (Reporting by Carlos Calvo; Writing by Rex Gowar, editing by Pritha Sarkar)