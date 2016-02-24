Soccer-Mourinho hopes to be back in summer, but Man Utd a "million dollar question"

SINGAPORE Feb 24 Jose Mourinho says he is in the dark about a possible switch to Manchester United but that he hopes to be back in football this summer.

The Portuguese, who was sacked as manager by Chelsea in December despite winning the English title last year, has been heavily tipped by British media to take over from current United head coach Louis van Gaal in June but he was coy when asked by students at Singapore's North Light secondary school.

"That's the one million dollar question and nobody knows and I'm the first one not to know," Mourinho replied to the young United fan who asked if he would be heading to Old Trafford for next season.

"The reality is I like football so much and I miss football so when I get the chance to come back I will come back but I have to wait to see what happens."

Asked by a Chelsea-supporting student to look back on his experience and two spells with the London club, Mourinho had mixed feelings.

"Its quite a funny career because I am still the English champion and I have no job," the 53-year-old said. "I look more to the future, I look to the future with more enthusiasm. Now I enjoy my quiet life in this period when I'm not working in football and I hope in the summer I will be back."

Mourinho was joined by agent Jorge Mendes to speak with children at the school as part of Valencia chairman Peter Lim's Olympic scholarship.

The Portuguese who has also managed Real Madrid, Inter Milan and Porto, told reporters after the 20 minute event that nothing concrete had been agreed with United or any club.

"I read so many different things. One day says yes one day says no. One other day says I go to China, another to Italy, I go to Milan and people say I'm going back to Inter," he said.

"Every day new things are coming but the reality is that I have no job and at this moment I am happy not to have a job." (Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)