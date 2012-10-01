Soccer-Newcastle call early end to Virgin Money sponsor deal

LONDON Oct 1 Newcastle United will have a new
sponsor on their famous black and white shirts next season after
the English Premier League club called an early halt to a deal
with Virgin Money agreed only in January.
The contract with Virgin Money was reportedly worth only 3
million pounds ($4.8 million) per season, a modest amount by the
standards of the Premier League.
Clubs are looking for more valuable kit sponsorship after
Manchester United showed the way by signing a record $559
million deal in August to have the Chevrolet brand on
their shirts for seven years from 2014.
"We will be announcing a new sponsorship partner shortly
which represents an excellent commercial deal for both parties,"
said Derek Llambias, Newcastle United's Managing Director.
Newcastle, owned by Mike Ashley, who controls sporting goods
retailer Sports Direct, exercised an option to break
with Virgin Money at the end of the current season next May,
rather than allowing the contract to run until 2014.
Virgin Money, the banking arm of British entrepreneur
Richard Branson's Virgin Group, took on the sponsorship in
January after buying the banking business of previous sponsor,
Newcastle-based Northern Rock.