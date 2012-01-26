Olympics-Vietnam to host Asian play-offs For London Games

SINGAPORE Jan 26 Vietnam will stage the Asian qualifying playoffs for the 2012 London Olympics, the region's governing body said on Thursday.

Malaysia had originally been chosen to host the March 25-31 event, but renovations to the proposed stadium as well as the unavailability of other venues due to domestic fixtures meant a new destination for the three-team playoffs was required.

The runners-up from the three third-round groups will face each other in a round-robin format with an additional match earmarked for March 31 should two teams finish equal.

The winner of the Asian playoffs will meet Senegal, who finished fourth in Africa's qualifying tournament for the 2012 Games.

(Writing by Ossian Shine; Editing by Alastair Himmer.

