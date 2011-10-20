Soccer-Pearce to coach British team at 2012 Olympics

LONDON Oct 20 Former England defender Stuart Pearce will coach the British soccer team at the London Olympics next year, the British Olympic Association (BOA) confirmed on Thursday.

The 49-year-old Pearce, who has been in charge of England's under 21s since 2007, was chosen by the Football Association (FA) to lead a combined British soccer team at an Olympics for the first time since 1960.

Pearce will, in theory, select mainly under-23 players from England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland although the participation of a British team has been problematic.

In June, the BOA angered Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales by announcing an "historic agreement" for Britain to field a united team for the first time in 52 years.

The three home associations, worried about their national identities in world soccer, issued a joint statement rejecting the BOA's statement and voiced their opposition to their players taking part in the Games.

Pearce, who spent most of his playing career with Nottingham Forest where he earned a reputation as a hard man, played for England 78 times.

While most of the British squad will be under 23s, the rules state that he can select three over-age players with former England captain David Beckham keen to be part of it.

Former England coach Hope Powell would lead the women's Olympic team, officials said. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Clare Fallon)