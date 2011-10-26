Soccer-Britain planning memorable Olympic return

| LONDON
LONDON Oct 26 Britain is planning to mark its
return to Olympic soccer after a 40-year absence with a gala
double-header featuring both the women's and men's teams playing
international friendlies at the same venue on the same day next
July.
The English FA, which is organising the Olympic teams on
behalf of the British Olympic Association (BOA) is looking at
staging the matches possibly at Villa Park, as Birmingham is not
an Olympic venue city, shortly before the Games begin at the end
of that month.
Under IOC rules, the matches have to take place outside
London and at a venue not being used for the Olympic tournament,
which rules out Old Trafford, Hampden Park or the Millennium
Stadium in Cardiff.
A British men's team last competed in the Olympic qualifiers
as an amateur team for the 1972 Games but did not reach the
finals in Munich. The women's team will be competing for the
first time.
The matches would be one of two pre-tournament friendlies
for both sides, which are being managed by Stuart Pearce and
Hope Powell respectively.
The formation of the Olympic team has been problematic as
the football associations of Wales, Scotland and Northern
Ireland are reluctant to take part fearing the participation of
their players could jeopardise their independent status within
FIFA.
The preliminary round of the Olympic tournament begins on
July 25, two days before the Opening Ceremony, and conclude on
Aug. 11.
(Reporting by Mike Collett; Editing by John O'Brien)