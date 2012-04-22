Soccer-FA clarifies British Olympic selection policy

LONDON, April 22 The Football Association (FA)
has clarified its position on player eligibility for the British
Olympic team after Manchester United's Alex Ferguson reacted
angrily to Wayne Rooney's possible inclusion.
Ferguson told British newspapers on Sunday that top scorer
Rooney had been included in a provisional 80-man squad for the
Olympics even though he was expected to be named in England's
squad for Euro 2012 despite being banned for the first two of
three group matches.
United's long-serving manager described Rooney's inclusion
in the 80-man squad as "ridiculous" but the FA on Sunday said he
would not be called up for Olympic duty if he was selected for
England's Euro squad, which will be announced next month.
"Any player who travels to Euro 2012 with England will not
be considered for the Olympic GB Team," the FA said in a
statement. "This position has not changed.
"The original long list of players was reduced to 80 players
last week and a final 18-man squad will be announced very soon,
after the Euro squad is selected in May, to assist players and
clubs with their planning for next season.
"The list of 80 players does include players who are
regulars in the England squad and they remain on the Team GB
list until England's Euro 2012 squad is finalised.
"If they are selected for Poland and Ukraine, they will not
be available for the Olympics."
The situation is more confused because of England's lack of
a national manager in the wake of Fabio Capello's departure.
Whoever takes charge of England is expected to gamble on
Rooney's inclusion in the Euro squad, even though the player
will not be available for the opening games against France and
Sweden.
The Olympic tournament takes place in July and August and
finishes a week before the start of next season.
Three over-23 players are allowed in the final Olympic
18-man squad with United's Welsh winger Ryan Giggs and former
midfielder David Beckham likely to be included.
(Reporting by Martyn Herman)