Soccer-Scotland opposed to British soccer team in Rio

标题新闻：阿里巴巴董事局主席马云称公司今年对收购不感兴趣，更中意于合作
LONDON, March 4 Scotland have followed Wales in voicing opposition to a combined British soccer team for the 2016 Rio Olympics.
The British Olympic Association (BOA) said on Tuesday the English FA had confirmed its desire to send a team to Brazil.
"We have been consistently clear in our opposition to Team GB," a Scottish FA spokesperson was quoted as saying by the BBC.
Scotland's stance follows that of Wales who expressed their disquiet on Tuesday.
At London 2012 Britain fielded a unified soccer team managed by the FA, after a 52-year absence, although at the time it was seen as a one-off move to mark the home Games.
Debate has raged over a British soccer team, with the Welsh, Scottish and Northern Irish FAs concerned that agreeing to unite for the Olympics would jeapordise their independent status within soccer's world governing body FIFA.
Several Welsh and Scottish players played at London 2012 without the blessing of their FAs. (Reporting by Justin Palmer; editing by Ken Ferris)
* Sponsors bring in $1 billion for IOC per quadrennium (Updates with details, quotes, background)
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 19 China's Alibaba is not interested in acquisitions this year as it is in partnerships, Alibaba Executive Chairman Jack Ma said on Thursday.