REFILE-Olympics-FIFA confirms Havelange IOC resignation

ZURICH Dec 5 FIFA said on Monday that its former president Joao Havelange had resigned as a member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

"FIFA has taken note of Joao Havelange's resignation as IOC Member and the fact that the IOC has closed the case accordingly," FIFA said in a statement sent to Reuters.

"Regarding FIFA matters, it is important to note that Joao Havelange was appointed Honorary President by the FIFA Congress on June 8, 1998. FIFA cannot speculate on any decisions made by Mr Havelange."

