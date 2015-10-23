Soccer-NZ's appeal against Olympics exclusion fails

WELLINGTON Oct 23 New Zealand Football's appeal against their exclusion from the final of the regional qualifying tournament for next year's Rio Olympics has been rejected, the Oceania Football Confederation said on Friday.

New Zealand's men's under-23 side were disqualified from the tournament in July shortly before the final for fielding an ineligible player, which they had appealed.

