Soccer-NZ's appeal against Olympics exclusion fails

UPDATE 2-China's Alibaba becomes major sponsor of Olympics
* Sponsors bring in $1 billion for IOC per quadrennium (Updates with details, quotes, background)
WELLINGTON Oct 23 New Zealand Football's appeal against their exclusion from the final of the regional qualifying tournament for next year's Rio Olympics has been rejected, the Oceania Football Confederation said on Friday.
New Zealand's men's under-23 side were disqualified from the tournament in July shortly before the final for fielding an ineligible player, which they had appealed.
(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Ian Ransom)
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 19 China's Alibaba is not interested in acquisitions this year as it is in partnerships, Alibaba Executive Chairman Jack Ma said on Thursday.
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 19 Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba has become a major sponsor of the Olympics after signing a deal with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) that runs until 2028, the two parties said on Thursday