Soccer-Champions League referee Brych in Olympic lineup

LONDON, April 19 Felix Brych of Germany, who took control of the Champions League semi-final between Chelsea and Barcelona on Wednesday, was named among the referees for the London Olympic men's soccer tournament on Thursday.

Brych, 36, is one of 16 men's referees named out of a total of 84 officials from 36 countries for both the men and women's competitions on Thursday. As well as the 16 referees, the men's tournament will also use 32 assistant referees.

All five UEFA men's referees officiate at Champions League matches. The others will be Mark Clattenburg of England, Pavel Kralovec of the Czech Republic, Svein Oddvar Moen of Norway and Gianluca Rocchi of Italy.

The women's competition features 12 referees and 24 assistants.

The final place in the men's competition will be decided next Monday when Oman play Senegal in a playoff in Coventry, England.

The draws for the men and women's competitions will take place in London next Tuesday.

