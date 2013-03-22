Soccer-West Ham to move to Olympic Stadium in 2016

LONDON, March 22 West Ham United will play in the London Olympic Stadium from the start of the 2016-17 season, the English Premier League soccer club said on Friday.

The stadium, built at a cost of 430 million pounds ($652.72 million) and the centerpiece of last year's Olympics, will have a 54,000 capacity once it is converted for use by the club. West Ham have been granted a 99-year lease.

West Ham will contribute 15 million pounds to conversion costs, with the local council paying 40 million pounds. The government has agreed to pay up to 25 million pounds if more funding is needed for the work. ($1 = 0.6588 British pounds) (Writing by Keith Weir, editing by Alan Baldwin)