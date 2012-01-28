Soccer-U.S. beats Costa Rica 3-0 to earn Olympic berth

Jan 27 The United States women's soccer
team booked their spot in the London Olympics with a 3-0 win
over Costa Rica in the semi-finals of the CONCACAF Olympic
qualifying tournament on Friday.
The Americans qualified for the Olympics for a fifth
straight time and will be joined in London by the winner of the
other semi-final later on Friday in Vancouver between Canada and
Mexico.
After steamrolling into the final four outscoring their
opponents 31-0, the U.S. ran into an inspired Costa Rica, the
reigning Olympic champions lucky to escape the opening half with
a 1-0 lead off a 16th minute header from Tobin Heath.
In seven meetings the Costa Ricans had never scored against
the Americans but came close twice in the opening half forcing
U.S. keeper Hope Solo to produce her biggest saves of the
tournament.
The Central Americans kept the U.S. under pressure after the
break but the Americans finally seized control adding some
insurance in the 72nd minute after Abby Wambach's chip was
cleared off the line and Carli Lloyd unleashed a rocket from the
top of the box for a 2-0 lead.
Alex Morgan completed the scoring in the 88th minute.
