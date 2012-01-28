UPDATE 1-Soccer-U.S., Canada secure Olympic berths

* Sinclair scores pair for Canada
* U.S. ready to defend Olympic gold medal
Jan 27 The United States and Canadian
women's soccer teams booked their spots in this year's London
Olympics with semi-final victories at the CONCACAF qualifying
tournament on Friday.
The U.S. reached the Games for a fifth successive time
courtesy of a 3-0 win over plucky Costa Rica, who pushed their
powerful opponents all the way.
Hosts Canada, meanwhile, rode the support of a boisterous
crowd at Vancouver's B.C. Place and a pair of goals from
Christine Sinclair to a 3-1 victory over Mexico.
Canada and the U.S. will now meet in a pressure-free
tournament final on Sunday, both countries having accomplished
their objective of securing an Olympic berth.
The U.S. had steamrolled into the final four, outscoring
their opponents by an astonishing 31-0.
But they ran into an inspired Costa Rica and the reigning
Olympic champions were lucky to escape the opening half with a
1-0 lead after a 16th minute header from Tobin Heath.
In seven meetings the Costa Ricans had never scored against
the Americans, but came close twice in the opening half, forcing
U.S. keeper Hope Solo to produce her some superb saves.
The Central Americans kept the U.S. under considerable
pressure after the break until the Americans finally seized
control.
The favourites added some insurance in the 72nd minute when
Abby Wambach's chip was cleared off the line and Carli Lloyd
unleashed a rocket from the edge of the box for a 2-0 lead.
Alex Morgan completed the scoring just before the final
whistle.
Unbeaten in group play, Canada came into the match full of
confidence and quickly took the initiative.
It took just 15 minutes, Sinclair driving home her eighth
goal of the tournament from close range, followed by another
from Melissa Tancredi just seven minutes later.
Veronica Perez hauled Mexico back into the match when she
jumped on a loose ball and smashed it through a crowded goal
mouth in the 67th minute to trim the lead to 2-1.
With the Canadians on their heels, Mexico continued to
press, but Sinclair restored control, taking a superb feed from
Tancredi and chipping it over a charging Mexican keeper.
"I didn't want to think about it, the possibility of
qualifying but this is incredible," Sinclair, told reporters as
celebrations erupted on the pitch.
"When they scored, we never stopped fighting and we got one
more there at the end to ice it."
