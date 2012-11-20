版本:
MP & Silva wins Premier League soccer rights in Indonesia

LONDON Nov 20 International media agency MP & Silva has bought the broadcast rights to English Premier League soccer in Indonesia, New Zealand and 15 Pacific Islands for three years from 2013/14, the league said on Tuesday.

The Premier League is selling its international rights in a series of deals, building on its success in securing a 70 percent increase in the value of its domestic TV contract.

The value for the rights over the next three years could top 5 billion pounds ($8 billion), with 3 billion pounds already secured from Britain and the remainder to come from overseas where interest in English soccer is strong.

MP & Silva will replace ESPN Star, part of News Corp , as the rights holder in Indonesia from the start of next season.

The 20-team Premier League often sells directly to broadcasters but has previously worked in other parts of Asia with MP & Silva, which acts as a middleman by distributing programming to TV companies.

"We know MP & Silva well as they have acquired Premier League rights in the past and we are pleased to be working with them again," Richard Scudamore, the Premier League chief executive, said.

