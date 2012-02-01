Soccer-Ineligible player costs Qatar Olympic qualifier

Feb 1 Qatar's hopes of winning a spot in
this year's Olympic soccer competition has been dealt a blow
after FIFA overturned a draw in Oman for fielding an ineligible
player, awarding the home side a 3-0 victory.
The Nov 27 London Olympics qualifier ended in a 1-1
stalemate but Qatar's Abdelaziz Hatim should not have been on
the pitch in Muscat.
The midfielder had been booked in the second round of
qualifiers against India and picked up a second yellow card in
the round three game with South Korea.
The Qatar Football Association has been fined $7,600 while
the team have now slipped to third place in Group A with two
points, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) said on its
website (www.the-afc.com) on Wednesday.
Qatar will have a chance to reduce the gap when they host
Oman (six points), now second in the group behind South Korea
(seven), on Sunday.
The three top teams from Asia qualify for the Olympic men's
tournament in London from July 25 to Aug. 11.
(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; Edited by
Alastair Himmer; To query or comment on this story, email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
