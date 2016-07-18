版本:
Soccer-Russia's Putin orders government to tackle World Cup delays - RIA

MOSCOW, July 18 Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered the government to take measures to eliminate delays on soccer World Cup-2018 preparations, RIA news agency reported on Monday.

A total of eleven cities will host World Cup in 2018 in Russia, while not all the venues are yet ready for the event and some of them are behind the schedule. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)

