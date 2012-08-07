Soccer-Former Soviet keeper Razinsky dies at 79

MOSCOW Aug 7 Former Soviet goalkeeper Boris
Razinsky, who also played occasionally as a striker, has died at
the age of 79, the Russian FA (RFU) said on Tuesday.
"Razinsky was one of the best goalkeepers in Soviet football
in the 1950s and 60s. He had a great technique, his acrobatic
ability, agility and dexterity made him unique," the RFU said on
its website (www.rfs.ru).
Razinsky was understudy to the great Lev Yashin in the
Soviet Union team that won the soccer gold at the 1956 Melbourne
Olympics, the country's first major international title in the
game.
Razinsky, who scored five goals while playing as a forward,
won the national league title with Spartak Moscow in 1953 and
the 1955 Soviet Cup playing for the army club now known as CSKA.
