FACTBOX-Soccer-Rangers brought down by debt crisis

July 13 Former Scottish champions Rangers were
demoted to the fourth tier of the Scottish game after their
financial crisis.
Here are some facts and figures about Rangers:
* EARLY DAYS:
- Had their first match on Flesher's Haugh at Glasgow Green
in the centre of the city in 1872.
- Became established in 1873 when their first annual meeting
was held and the office bearers were elected.
- Were one of the first 10 teams to join the Scottish
Football League in the 1890-91 season. Their first league match
was played in August 1890.
- Continued to move pitches until a final move to Ibrox in
the south side of Glasgow in 1899.
- Won the Scottish League for the first time in that year,
winning all 18 matches.
* HIGHS AND LOWS:
- Beat Dynamo Moscow 3-2 to win the 1972 Cup Winners' Cup in
Barcelona. Runners-up in 1961 and 1967, and runners-up in the
UEFA Cup in 2008.
- Scottish league champions 54 times, Scottish Cup winners
33 times and League Cup winners 27 times.
IBROX TRAGEDIES:
- During a match at Ibrox between Scotland and England in
1902, 25 people died and more than 500 were injured when a
section of terracing collapsed and spectators plunged to the
ground.
- A second tragedy occurred on Jan. 2, 1971. Sixty six fans
were crushed to death and 145 injured when fans leaving Ibrox
tripped and fell over each other after a last-minute Rangers
equaliser against Celtic.
THE OLD FIRM:
- There are two theories on the origins of the term "Old
Firm" to describe Rangers and city rivals Celtic. The first is
that the teams got on so well at their first meeting they were
"old firm friends". The second explanation derives from the
commercial benefits of their matches together.
- First meeting between the two was in 1888 at Celtic Park,
resulting in a 5-2 win for the home side.
- The friendly match marked Celtic's debut and would be the
start of a rivalry that has lasted for 120 years.
FINANCIAL WOES:
- Rangers went into administration in February with over
nine million pounds ($14.11 million) in unpaid taxes. They face
a much larger potential liability in a separate tax dispute over
how they paid their players over the past decade. Police have
begun an investigation into the takeover of Rangers by
businessman Craig Whyte who was in charge when the Glasgow club
went into administration. Whyte bought an 85 percent stake in
the club for a nominal one pound ($1.56) from David Murray in
2011.
- A consortium led by English businessman Charles Green has
taken the club over but tax authorities failed to agree a
settlement, meaning liquidation and a relaunch. Rangers' name
was replaced by an anonymous "Club 12" when the Scottish
fixtures were published last month.
- Relegating Rangers to the lowest Scottish division
jeopardises lucrative television deals with BSkyB and ESPN which
are based on a minimum of four meetings per season between
Rangers and Celtic.
