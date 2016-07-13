Soccer-Chung set for second term as head of South Korean FA

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
July 13 Chung Mong-gyu is set for a second term as South Korea's soccer chief after the Korea Football Association (KFA) said the 54-year-old was the sole candidate for the post.
Chung, who was elected president of the KFA in 2013, was the only person to submit his candidacy before Tuesday's deadline for the July 21 elections, the Yonhap news agency reported.
Chung, who is also the head of the South Korean delegation for the Rio Olympics, is set to hold office until December 2020. (Reporting by Ian Rodricks in Bengaluru; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.