Soccer-Chung set for second term as head of South Korean FA

July 13 Chung Mong-gyu is set for a second term as South Korea's soccer chief after the Korea Football Association (KFA) said the 54-year-old was the sole candidate for the post.

Chung, who was elected president of the KFA in 2013, was the only person to submit his candidacy before Tuesday's deadline for the July 21 elections, the Yonhap news agency reported.

Chung, who is also the head of the South Korean delegation for the Rio Olympics, is set to hold office until December 2020. (Reporting by Ian Rodricks in Bengaluru; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)