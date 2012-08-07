Soccer-Spain let under-21 coach go after Olympic flop

MADRID Aug 7 Spain under-21 coach Luis Milla's
contract will not be renewed after the Olympic side he led at
the London Games was dumped out in the group stage without
scoring a goal, the Spanish soccer federation (RFEF) said
Tuesday.
The RFEF contacted both Milla, who led led Spain to the
European under-21 championship title one year ago, and physio
Juan Carlos Martinez on Tuesday to say neither would be offered
a contract extension, it said on its website (www.rfef.es).
"The RFEF would like to publicly thank them both for their
work since they were hired in 2008 and 2009 respectively," said
the statement.
Spain, one of the Olympic tournament favourites, lost their
opening two Group D games 1-0 to Japan and Honduras, dashing
their medal hopes, before being held to a goalless draw by
Morocco.
Under-19 coach Julen Lopetegui will take charge of the side
for next month's European Championship under-21 qualifiers
against Switzerland and Croatia, the RFEF said.
The Olympic Games features under-23 teams with each allowed
to field up to three over-age players.
(Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Brian Homewood)