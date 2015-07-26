版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 7月 26日 星期日 17:45 BJT

Soccer-Real Madrid increase China presence with Alibaba deal

July 26 Real Madrid have struck a deal to sell merchandise online via the Chinese platform Alibaba, the club confirmed on Sunday.

"We have strengthened still more our bond with the country through this agreement with Alibaba, a globally recognised leader in online commerce," Real president Florentino Perez said on the club website (www.realmadrid.com).

"It allows us to launch the official Real Madrid shop in China for over 600 million Chinese consumers online."

Real are at the beginning of a pre-season tour of China where they will play friendlies against Inter Milan on Monday and AC Milan on Thursday. (Writing by Tim Hanlon; Editing by John O'Brien)

