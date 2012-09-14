Soccer-Thai FA investigated, face possible disbandment

| BANGKOK, Sept 14
BANGKOK, Sept 14 Thailand's Football Association
could be forced to disband following allegations of corruption,
a government spokesperson investigating the association said on
Friday.
The Football Association of Thailand (FAT) is under
investigation by a house corruption committee for tax-evasion
and for setting up the Thai Premier League as a profit-making
arm of the group, said Supachai Chaisamut, a spokesperson for a
house anti-corruption committee investigating the group.
Worawi Makudi, the FAT's president and a FIFA executive
member since 1997, appeared before the committee on Thursday to
give his explanations on financial transactions currently under
investigation by the panel.
"If FAT is found to have deliberately set up Thai Premier
League for profit-making purposes the Thai Revenue Department
will follow up the case. The FAT will then have a duty to
withdraw the name of the football association, disband and
set-up again," Supachai Chaisamut, spokesperson for the House
committee on corruption, told Reuters.
Worawi said he was in discussion with his lawyers and would
respond to the allegations at a news conference next week.
This is not the first time the FAT president and FIFA
executive committee member has been accused of corruption.
In 2011, FIFA launched a formal investigation against Worawi
after he was accused of spending $860,000 in football
development grants for projects on land he personally owns.
Soccer's world governing body eventually cleared him of any
wrong doing.
In the latest accusations to hit the FAT president, Worawi
and Thailand's football association are being investigated for
setting up the Thai Premier League company to generate profits
and authorizing Siam Sports Syndicate Pcl, a sports
publishing company, to manage commercial benefits.
Under Thai civil law, the FAT is barred from seeking
profits.
The FAT president was asked to submit documents showing the
minutes of meetings held by the FAT that dealt with Thai Premier
League Company, Siam Sports Syndicate and to produce balance
sheets dating back five years for both companies by next week.
The issue is fast dividing Thai soccer fans who have taken
sides in the dispute with some claiming personal grudges and
allegiances are influencing the investigation.
"Some people on this committee want this to become a
political issue but that is not what I want and that is not aim
of this investigation," said Prompong Nopparit, vice chairman of
the parliamentary anti-corruption committee.
Thailand's premier league underwent a massive revamp three
years ago following a marketing blitz that brought in dozens of
corporate sponsors and provided revenue for clubs to invest in
foreign players and coaches.
At a packed news conference in Bangkok earlier this month
former England manager, Sven-Goran Eriksson, was named the new
technical director of Thai Premier League club BEC Tero Sasana.
His appointment will be a much-needed boost to the Thai
league as it struggles to make its mark against other teams in
regional competitions.
(Additional Reporting by Aukkarapon Niyomyat; Editing by
Patrick Johnston)