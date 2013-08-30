版本:
Soccer-Besiktas out of Europe after CAS upholds ban

ISTANBUL Aug 30 Turkish club Besiktas has been excluded from the Europa League this season after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) upheld a UEFA-imposed one-year ban from European competition for match-fixing, CAS said on Friday.

Playing under appeal against the original ban, Besiktas beat Norway's Tromso 2-0 on Thursday in the second leg of their Europa League playoff, winning the tie 3-2 on aggregate. (Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by John O'Brien)
