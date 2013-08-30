Soccer-Besiktas out of Europe after CAS upholds ban

UPDATE 1-Brazil police arrest former head of national water sports association
* Destiny of almost $13 million in question (Adds details throughout, police quote, swimmer quote)
ISTANBUL Aug 30 Turkish club Besiktas has been excluded from the Europa League this season after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) upheld a UEFA-imposed one-year ban from European competition for match-fixing, CAS said on Friday.
Playing under appeal against the original ban, Besiktas beat Norway's Tromso 2-0 on Thursday in the second leg of their Europa League playoff, winning the tie 3-2 on aggregate. (Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by John O'Brien)
* Destiny of almost $13 million in question (Adds details throughout, police quote, swimmer quote)
RIO DE JANEIRO, April 6 Brazilian federal police arrested five people on Thursday for the alleged embezzlement of up to 40 million reais ($13 million) in public funds to benefit the country's water sports association.
MELBOURNE, April 6 Having come back from two years ruined by injuries, the tears flowed freely for Sally Pearson after the former Olympic 100m hurdles champion booked her ticket to the world championships.